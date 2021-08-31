Leslie “Lee” B. O’Hara, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie “Lee” B. O’Hara Sr., 80, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Sunday morning, August 29, 2021 after a four year battle with cancer.

Lee was born August 20, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph T. and Hazel A. Farthing O’Hara.

Lee was a graduate of East High School.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Throughout his life he worked many different jobs. He was a printer for Republic Steel and LTV Steel. Later on, a printer for Western Reserve Litho. He was also the owner/operator of Town & Country Car Wash in Youngstown and finally retired as a line foreman at Lighting Products in Hubbard in 2007.

Lee was a golf enthusiast who enjoyed playing in the St. Anthony Thursday night Golf league as well as Sunday morning tee times with his family and friends. He was very proud of his hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Hubbard Golf Course on May 7, 1995. He was a man of many talents. He had the ability to fix anything, build anything and solve a vast majority of problems.

His wife, the former Geraldine “Gerry” S. Perline, passed away on December 25, 2020. Lee and Gerry met while attending East High School. They were married on November 19, 1960 at Immaculate Conception Church in Youngstown and together raised four children. Their 60 years of marriage was marked by a shared dedication to their family, faith and each other.

Lee leaves behind his children, Maureen Fakner (Omar Abbas) of Campbell, Patricia (Anthony) Ball of Hubbard, Donna (Kenneth) Onderko of Cincinnati and Leslie “Lee” (Soula) O’Hara, Jr. of Hubbard with whom he made his home; nine grandchildren, Ryan (Eleshia) Fakner, Shannon O’Neill (Mike Golgosky), Jonathan (Emily) Fakner, Ashlee Fakner (Seth Angstrom), Michael (Amanda) O’Neill, Amanda Onderko, Brittany (Matthew) Bond, Lee O’Hara III and John O’Hara and 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ilene (Fred) Arthur, Virginia O’Hara, Marie Klase and Rebecca (Lawrence) Layman and brothers-in-law, William Dellick and James (Patricia) Perline.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; father and mother-in-law, James and Philomena Perline; brothers, Joseph and Jerome O’Hara; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Dellick and brother-in-law, Kenneth Klase.

The family would like to thank Dr. Howard Slemons and his office, the Hope Center for Cancer Care, Denise Ayers and the staff of MVI Hospice for their devoted care.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

