BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leman J. Hughes, Jr., 85, died Sunday morning, January 2, 2022 at his home.

He was born June 18, 1936 in Buffalo, New York, a son of Frank L. and Ruth M. Houston Hisey and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Hughes was a welder at Youngstown Steel Door for 35 years, retiring in 1996.

He was a lifetime member of the North American Fishing Association. Leman enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, bowling, playing poker and polka dancing with his wife.

His wife, the former Jacquelyn F. “Jackie” Pearce, whom he married July 12, 1957, died December 27, 2005.

He leaves a son, Steven L. (Ashley Miller) Hughes of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; four daughters, Jodi Gargasz and her husband, Thomas, of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, Beth Ann Longwill and her husband, Kenneth, of New Bedford, Pennsylvania, Heather Gemmel and her husband, Curtis, of Berlin Center and Courtney Longwill and her husband, Jeffrey, of New Bedford, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Leman was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jackie.

Family and friends may call on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Beck officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Interment will be at Castle View Memorial Gardens in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

