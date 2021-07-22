Lee J. Robinson, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee Jay Robinson, 85, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 21, 2021. However in actuality, he left us on May 21, 2017 when his beloved wife of 55 years Mary Ann passed away.

Lee or Jay, as he was also known to be called, was born January 12, 1936 in Belington, West Virginia to the late Bradford and Odie Robinson. He was the sixth of seven children born to a country life with a love of sports and big dreams.

In September 1955 after graduating high school, he enlisted into the Army and served 2 years as a military police officer. Lee then headed to Fairmont Sate College to earn a B.S of education. His college stories have been told to many, but the highlight would be meeting his future wife, Mary Ann Keener. The story of how they met and their courtship could give the movie “The Notebook” a run for its money and them telling it together was even better.

They married in 1961 and headed to Ohio to start an adventure of life together. Lee started teaching Power Mechanics and Automotive Education at Hubbard High School in 1962. He left for 2 years to teach at Warren Western Reserve High School, but Hubbard drew him back where he taught until retiring in 1989. He also taught many teenagers how to drive over the years thru driver’s education. He did this after work each day to have the necessary extra income each year to provide his family a summer vacation at the beach.

Mr. Robinson was chosen to serve as Hubbard’s nominee for “Ohio Teacher of the Year” in 1978. He enjoyed taking students to compete and place in Annual Trouble Shooting Contests and breakfasts at the Robinson’s beforehand. He loved teaching and never felt like it was work. The lives he touched and the people that would reach out to him on how he affected their lives continued throughout his life. After retiring from education in 1989, he continued working building a second career in construction. He has built many beautiful homes in Hubbard, Hermitage and the surrounding area. It was a family business with his son by his side and his wife decorating and designing.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hubbard. The Robinson’s loved to have fun. Sled riding parties, pig roasts, New Year’s Eve parties, church gatherings, traveling, holidays with family or just sitting around the table with a pot of coffee and Lee’s pineapple upside down cake or banana bread and laughing. A life well-lived. Lee loved to help and often rooted for the underdogs. He had a soft spot for those with a past similar to his own. He often quoted little words of wisdom. Remember them and him as he is no longer suffering here today.

Thank you to all those that have supported, comforted and helped him the past few years that have not been easy for him without MaryAnn.

He leaves behind his son, Todd J. (Roberta) Robinson of Hubbard; daughter, Kelly A. Robinson of Columbus; grandson, Daniel P. Robinson of Hubbard; brothers, Clyde (Lucille) Robinson of Akron and Bradford, Jr. (Jo) Robinson of Belington.

Lee Jay was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, MaryAnn; three sisters, Irene, Margaret and Lucille and a brother, George.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services per Lee’s request.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Hubbard Alumni Association Foundation, P.O Box 285, Hubbard, OH 44425.

