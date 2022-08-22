HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence R. Russell, 77, died Saturday morning August 20, 2022 at his home.

He was born April 14, 1945 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania a son of Alexander and Esther Cramer Russell and had lived in Hubbard since 1972.

Mr. Russell worked on the assembly line at GM Lordstown for 25 years. He was a member of the Hubbard Conservation Club, the Brookfield Conservation Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He leaves his wife, the former Sandra K. Bailey, whom he married June 17, 1966; a son, James R. Russell and his wife Tammy of Girard; three sisters, Nancy Loosemore and her husband George of Pennsylvania, Carol Ward of Avella, West Virginia and Sharon Kemp of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren and nine great -grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harry Russell.

Family and friends may call on Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

There are no funeral services.

Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery.

