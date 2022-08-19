HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry M. Bass, 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on August 17, 2022.

He was born January 25, 1949, a son of Frank and Irma (Brown) Bass.

Larry served his country in the United States Army for six years and during that time became a certified welder. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran who ended his time in the service as a substance abuse counselor for the Drug Amnesty Program. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1974.

Larry was a line worker at Delphi Packard Electric for 12 years.

He enjoyed cooking terrific meals for his family, their favorites being Mexican and huge family breakfasts. Larry loved to travel, whether it was a short ride for some fresh air or extended trips to new places. His most recent joys were seeing the accomplishments of his grandchildren and the arrival of his fourth great- grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Nancy (Splitstone) Bass; mother-in-law, Emma Gearhart who resides with them; his sister, Linda (Joe) Alexander; sister-in-law, Leah Bass; daughter, Julie (Tom) Ross and their children, Bethany (Chad) Braden, Hannah Ross, Ezekiel Ross and grandchildren, Harper, Nora and Everett Braden; son, Chad (Kristen) Bass and their children, Jacob, Owen, Ryan, Leah, Juliana, Lily, Jaxi-Rose, Grayson and Josiah Bass, daughter, Christylee (David) Roose and their children, Elliott, Isaac, Oliver and Olivia Roose; daughter, Michelle (Joe) Ciavarella and their children, Casey (Taylor) Ciavarella, Angelina (Matthew) Nisbett and their daughter Leah, JewelLee Vargas, Louis Ciavarella and Arianna Vargas.

We have no words to thank our dear friend Skeeter Boura who selflessy cared for him as he made his journey home. You showed God’s deep love to our entire family by extending such grace.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday August 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene. Funeral services will follow at 12 Noon at the Church with Pastor Mike Byus officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

