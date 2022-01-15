YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kristina D. “Baby Girl” Maritch, 50, died Tuesday evening January 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born December 5, 1971 in Bowling Green, Ohio, a daughter of Paul E. Stewart and Kathy Jo Johnson.

Mrs. Maritch, a graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Hamler, Ohio.

She worked in quality control at Graham Packaging in Findlay, Ohio. She loved the visions from her chair, flower gardening, tending to her raised vegetable garden, going to sip and paints, frogs, enjoying her favorite time of year, fall and she especially loved her fur babies, cats, Gypsi and GreyC and dog, Wookie, her emotional support.

She leaves her devoted and loving husband, Michael G. Maritch; her father and stepmother, Paul E. and Carol Stewart of Port Huron, Michigan; her mother and stepfather, Kathy Jo and David Fahrer of Toledo, Ohio; three brothers, Jamie P. Stewart of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, Travis J. (Stacy Minard) McCann of Marysville, Michigan and Jay Wagler of Findlay, Ohio; a niece, Kylie M. Stewart; two nephews, Drake K. Stewart and Zachery M. Maritch and numerous aunts and uncles.

She also leaves her mother-in-law, Norma J. Maritch of Hubbard, Ohio; her father-in-law, Charles M. Maritch of Masury, Ohio; one brother-in-law, Matthew (Robyn) Maritch of Hubbard, Ohio; sister-in-law, Brenda M. Maritch of Hubbard, Ohio and grandparents, Gene and Norma Fahrer of Holland, Ohio.

Family and friends may call on Monday January 17, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Diehl officiating.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.