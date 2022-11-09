NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Ward, 42, died Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born May 30, 1980 in Youngstown, a son of Bonny Jane Aldrich and Kenneth R. Ward.

Kevin attended Corner House Christian Church with his dad and grandma.

He was a truck driver for Pro-Quality Land Development and for Predator Trucking.

Kevin loved his big trucks, heavy equipment and enjoyed going to car shows.

He leaves his mother, Bonny J. Ashley and stepfather Wayne of Moulton, Alabama; a son, Aydan Jackson (Ward); four brothers, Tony Ward (Bev), Michael Watkins (Tina), David Watkins (Phyllis) and Jeffery Watkins (Becky); his sister, Melina Morrison; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends all over.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth R. Ward; two brothers, Kenny Ward, Jr. and John Morrison; a sister, Marie Johnson; paternal grandparents, Edgar and Marie Ward and maternal grandparents, Ruth and Edward Aldrich; four nephews and two nieces.

A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Five Branches Smokehouse, 10826 Market Street, North Lima, OH 44452.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

