HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Robert Thomas, 68, died Monday morning, May 15, 2023 at Southwest General Health Center.

He was born March 30, 1955 in Wampum, Pennsylvania, a son of Carl and Winona Kelly Thomas.

Mr. Thomas, a 1973 graduate of East Palestine High School received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Kent State University Trumbull Branch.

He served with the United States Navy.

Kenneth was an electrician for the United States Postal Service.

He volunteered at the Veteran’s Outreach and also the American Red Cross. Kenneth loved to travel, enjoyed reading, was a movie buff, enjoyed listening to live music, being outdoors and loved animals. Even as sick as he was, he would always help someone in need.

He leaves his wife, the former Pamella Cunningham, whom he married October 11, 2014; three sons, Sean Thomas and his wife, Michelle, of Austintown, Sean Ryan Long Thomas and Liam Quinn Long Thomas, both of Hubbard; a brother, Kim Thomas and a sister, Karla Bowman.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Monday, May 22, 2023 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Chuck Cunningham Jr. officiating.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Robert Thomas, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.