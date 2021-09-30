Kenneth A. Cernock, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth A. Cernock, 79, died Wednesday afternoon, September 29, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born October 12, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Anthony and Helen Hassay Cernock.

Mr. Cernock, a 1959 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, received his Bachelor degree from Youngstown State University in 1967 and his Master degree from the University of Dayton in 1982.

He was a very active member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Ken was a science teacher, having taught grades fourth through sixth for 31 years at St. Patrick School in Hubbard and Brookfield Local Schools, retiring in 1995.

He enjoyed attending plays and was a long time cast member in the Passion of Christ.

After retirement he enjoyed working at Deer Creek Driving Range and putt putt.

Ken was a great friend to many and loved his family, especially his grandsons.

His wife, the former Frances T. Skruck, whom he married February 12, 1972, died April 11, 1998.

Ken leaves his daughter, Kendra Beach and her husband, Brian of Hubbard; his sister, Jacquelyn Casey of Winter Garden, Florida; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Ames of Stow and Mary Williamson of Newton Falls and two grandsons, Tyler and Jake Beach.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Monday October 4, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home and on Tuesday October 5, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Doris Day Animal Foundation, 8033 Sunset Boulevard Suite 845, Los Angeles, CA 90046.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

