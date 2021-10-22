Kay C. Wiser, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Kay C. Wiser, 82, who died Sunday morning, October 17, 2021, at her home.

She was born November 11, 1938 in Canfield, a daughter of William and Evelyn McCartney Schlegel.

Mrs. Wiser, a graduate of Union High School retired from Bedford Trails Golf Course as a cook.

She enjoyed traveling, antiquing, watching NASCAR and absolutely loved Christmas.

She leaves her husband, Richard N. Wiser, whom she married December 9, 1993; two sons, Kieth (Jodi Haines) Doyle and Kevin Doyle and his wife, Laurie, both of New Bedford, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Paulette Collet and her husband, Fred, of Coitsville; two brothers, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents; a son, William Doyle and a daughter, Molly Doyle.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment took place at Evergreen Cemetery in New Bedford, Pennsylvania.

