Judith A. Fulytar, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Fulytar, 73, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Mrs. Fulytar was born September 25, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of William B. and Alice Marie Fisher Woodall.

Mrs. Fulytar a 1965 Hubbard High School graduate.

She was of the Catholic faith, a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church and she was a secretary for The First Presbyterian Church in Hubbard for 28 years, retiring in 2017.

She enjoyed sewing, crafts, spending time with her grandchildren, cooking and baking for family meals.

She leaves her husband, John Fulytar, Sr., whom she married May 13, 1972; three sons, John Fulytar, Jr. and his wife, Rachel, of New Middletown, Bob Fulytar and Tim Fulytar and his wife, Jamie, of Hubbard; a sister, Linda McCullough and her husband, Jim, of Hubbard; three grandchildren, Brandon, Ethan and Bodhi Fulytar and several nieces and nephews.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents and her niece, Jonell Johnson.

Family and friends may call on Monday, August 2, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center in Hubbard. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Father Michael Swierz officiating.

Final Resting Place will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

