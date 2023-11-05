WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita L. Burrows, 78, died Saturday morning, November 4, 2023, at Jameson Care Center.

She was born October 12, 1945, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Trinidad F. and Helen M. Vasilie Rubalcava and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Burrows, a 1963 graduate of Farrell High School, attended the Church of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Parish in West Middlesex.

She was a clerk at the Hermitage Post Office and had previously been a secretary at Yourga Trucking in Wheatland, Pennsylvania.

Juanita golfed on the Tuesday morning golf league at Bedford Trails Golf Course and the Thursday evening golf league at Knoll Run for many years. She enjoyed playing Domino’s and Mahjong with her friends and neighbors and was an avid bowler. Juanita loved cooking, traveling and going to Alaska by RV.

She leaves her husband, Gerald Burrows, whom she married July 12, 1975; a stepson, Todd Burrows; a brother, David Rubalcava and his wife, Darla and two sisters, Linda Jones and her husband, Mayo and Denise King. She also leaves many nieces and nephews whom she loved.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Carl Rubalcava.

Family and friends may call on Thursday November 9, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.