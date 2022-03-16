WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce L. Peterson 74, died at home on Tuesday March 15, 2022.

Joyce was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 5, 1947 a daughter of Adam and Dorothy Jenkins Richards.

Joyce was a member of The Sharon Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was baptized in 1964 in East Palestine, Ohio and was a life long Hubbard area resident before moving to Wheatland.

She was employed at Liberty Health Care, the Comfort Inn and was also a Nanny to Prem and Punit Shaw.

She leaves a son, Michael Peterson and his wife Amy of Hubbard; two daughters, Rebecca Schriner and her husband Scott of Kent, and Leah Peterson of Warren; three brothers, Adam Richards of Youngstown, Daniel Richards of Hubbard, and Jonathan Richards of Sharon; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandson Lincoln.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her son Benjamin Peterson; her twin sister Dorothy King and a brother Richard Richards.

Family and friends may call on March 21, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley ~ Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Final resting place will be at Corner House Christian Church cemetery with her son Ben.

