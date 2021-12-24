YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. McQuiston, 92, formerly of Hubbard, died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born February 9, 1929, in Petroleum, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Cecil Chester and Edna Mae Honey McBride.

Mrs. McQuiston was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hubbard.

She worked for Protected Home Circle in the tabulating department from 1947 – 1962 and then was the secretary for the former Kelley and Son Funeral Home and Kelley-Robb Funeral Home from 1985 until she retired in 1999.

Her husband, Charles Walter McQuiston, whom she married June 1, 1962, died April 3, 1993.

She leaves her daughter, Lisa Wellman and her husband Duane of Youngstown; two stepgrandchildren, Duane Wellman, Jr. and his wife Jenna and Amber Wellman Hannen and her husband Rob and many great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, one hour prior to the services from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home with Rev. Dave Sigmund officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

