Josephine M. “Josie” Carsone, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With broken hearts, the children of Josephine M. “Josie” Carsone, 94, announce her passing on Monday morning, November 29, 2021, at Heritage Manor.

She was born November 16, 1927, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Pete and Annie Belavich August.

Mrs. Carsone was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Josie along with her sister-in-law and mother-in-law baked Carsone’s pies and also was a caterer at Temple El Emeth in Youngstown.

Her husband, Frank F. “Tacky” Carsone, whom she married November 28, 1946, died July 8, 2006.

She leaves a son, Frank F. (Renee) Carsone II of Hubbard; a daughter, Charlene (Thomas) Butryn of Columbiana and two grandsons, Frank F. Carsone IV and Andrew Joseph Carsone.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; two brothers, Michael and Joseph August and a sister, Helen Grande.

Private services were held Friday, December 3, 2021, with Deacon John Bartos, officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery next to her beloved husband Frank.

