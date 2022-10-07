HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Boggia, 89, died Tuesday October 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born November 29, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Lucille Fiorovanti Pilolli.

Mrs. Boggia, a graduate of East High School, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She worked for Photogenic, loved moonlight bowling, crocheting and playing BINGO.

Her husband, Michael J. Boggia, Sr., whom she married February 3, 1959, died April 17, 2021.

She leaves a son, Michael J. Boggia (Kelly) of Hubbard; two daughters, Debbie Earnhardt (Rick) of Hubbard and Patricia Phillips (Sean) of Tampa, Florida; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Marie and her sister, Angela Waschak.

Family and friends may call on Monday October 10, 2022 from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Carol Yablonovsky officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

