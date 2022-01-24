HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine A. Willrich, 94, died Friday evening January 21, 2022 at Liberty Health Care.

She was born November 13, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Peter and Rose Zorella DiRocco and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Willrich, was a waitress and short order cook and had also worked in the cafeteria at Strouss in downtown Youngstown.

She was a member of Covenant Life Fellowship Church and loved ceramics.

Her husband, Russell W. “Ruck” Willrich Sr., whom she married November 18, 1950, died October 5, 2012.

Josephine leaves two sons, Russell W. Willrich Jr. and his wife Phyllis of McDonald and Douglas Mark Willrich and his wife Carol of Pleasant Garden, North Carolina; a daughter-in-law, Sherry Willrich of Lowellville; three brothers, Peter DiRocco and his wife Carol of New Springfield, Louis DiRocco and his wife Marlene of Youngstown and Sam DiRocco and his wife Joanne of Phoenix, Arizona; four sisters, Eleanore Nigro and her husband Dominic of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Clara Ducay of Youngstown, Sandra Davis and her husband Rodger of Youngstown and Congetta Kepics of Louisville, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ruck; a son, Richard Allan Willrich and a sister, Carol.

Family and friends may call on Friday January 28, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Diehl officiating.

Interment will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.