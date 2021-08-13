Joseph R. Dobos III, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Joseph R. Dobos III, 85, who died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Countryside at the Elmwood.

He was born February 10, 1936 in Marquez, Texas, a son of Joseph and Goldie Tranick Dobos, Jr.

Mr. Dobos, a 1954 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and served with the United States Army.

Joseph worked for the Hubbard City Street Department for many years, retiring in 2000.

He enjoyed dogs, listening to music, especially country, watching sports and completing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

He leaves a sister, Carrie Cozy and her husband, Jim, of Ashtabula; sister-in-law, Carol Dobos of Hubbard; nieces and nephews, Clayton and Katrina, Amanda, Tami and Tom and Lori and 12 great- nieces and nephews.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Jane Dobos and two brothers, John D. and Ronald R. Dobos.

Joseph’s final resting place is at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Countryside at the Elmwood for the wonderful care Joe received.

Memorial donations may be made to your favorite local animal charity.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

Plant a tree in memory of Joseph by clicking here. To send flowers to Joseph’s family, please visit our floral store.