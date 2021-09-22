Joseph Paul Mortimer, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Mortimer, Sr., 66, died Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Hospice House.

He was born August 30, 1955 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Thomas M. and Elizabeth Ann Turner Garzan and was a lifelong area resident.

Joseph was the owner and operator of The Killin’ Time Bar and was also a self-employed computer repair tech.

He enjoyed computers, playing pool and darts.

He leaves a son, Joseph P. (Lindsey) Mortimer, Jr. of Hermitage; a daughter, Korina L. Mortimer of Hubbard; a brother, Roland Mortimer of Campbell; a sister, Cheryl (Jerry) Lambert of Painesville and ten grandchildren.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert L. Smith.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

