HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Ryser “Joe”, 88 of Hubbard Ohio passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at his daughter’s home in Hubbard.

Joe was born on March 17, 1935 son of Albert and Bertha (Burrows) Ryser. He lived in Hubbard all his life.

He married Catherine (Hesky) Ryser on January 1, 1955 and was married for 56 years until her death in 2011. They spent their years together raising 11 children on the Ryser Farm. Joe enjoyed working on the farm and visiting with all of the people that stopped by the roadside stand for the last 70 years. In addition to his passion for farming, Joe worked in construction, as a millwright and as a truck driver until his retirement in 1994. Joe is known for fixing just about anything to make it run. He could be found at the barn, in the field, or at “The Sale”. Besides farming, Joe enjoyed fishing on his pond and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children Rebecca and husband James Marucci of Hubbard, Joe Ryser and Deb Patterson of The Villages, Florida, Christine Orr of Florence, South Carolina, Robert Ryser of Florence South Carolina, Kathryn and husband John Dunch of Hubbard, Roy Ryser of Hubbard, Jerry and wife Beth Ryser of Mount Gilead, Ohio, Victoria and husband Dennis Briggs of New Galilee, Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Ryser and husband Ken Kaspel of Hookstown, Pennsylvania and Barbara Ryser and husband Tom Engle of Sharon. He also is survived by his siblings Gloria “Chip” Hughes Florence “Tic” Shay and Phyllis Holbrock of Hubbard. Along with 17 grandchildren, Dana Marucci, Nicole Ryser, Randy Ryser, Jessica Orr Lokomski, Samantha Dikun, John Orr, Jonathan Dunch, Joshua Dunch, Rachael Dunch, Roy Ryser, Patty Munroe, Andrew Ryser, Amanda Ryser-Foster, Sarah Rogal, Jasmine Phillips, Seth Phillips, and Zachary Phillips. He also had 16 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Catherine, his son Albert Ryser, grandchildren Jimmy Marucci and Bryan, Renee and Michelle Dunch and siblings Fred Ryser, Alberta Faber, and Mary Crump.

Family and friends may call on Saturday May 6, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph L. Ryser, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.