John R. Vrabel, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. John R. Vrabel, Sr., 79, died Tuesday morning, March 23, 2021 at his home.

He was born April 28, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of John J. and Hazel Fisher Vrabel and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Rev. Vrabel, a 1959 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was a minister at Covenant Life Fellowship Church for over 25 years. He formerly worked for Reynolds and Bookout Auto and Paint Supply and was a buyer for Stambaugh-Thompson hardware store.

John was a member of the Assembly of God Group, the Hubbard Bowling League and was involved in school and sports activities with his children and grandchildren.

He leaves his wife, the former Delores McCallen, whom he married October 26, 1963; a son, John Vrabel, Jr. and his wife, Alyson, of Howland; a daughter, Corinne Jacobs of Hubbard; a sister, Judy Poulson and her husband, John, of Colorado; four grandchildren, Lauren (Kyle) Miller of Cortland, John Jacobs of Hubbard, Jared Vrabel of Howland and Anna Vrabel of Howland and one great-grandson, Rowen of Cortland.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Covenant Life Fellowship Church. A celebration of life will follow at 4:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Covenant Life Fellowship Church, 5900 W. Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

