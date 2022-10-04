HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) 0- John R. Violi, 48 years old, was born on February 26, 1974 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital to Karen P. LaCivita and John J. Violi. He was a lifelong resident of Hubbard and a man of many trades. John passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

John centered his life around two things: his daughter and soccer. He played soccer from the age of five until he graduated from Hubbard High School in 1992.

Even after his role as a player stopped, his love for the sport continued as he went on to be a coach for some of his daughter’s teams, as well as an Assistant Coach for the Poland Seminary High School Girls Soccer Team. He was also a referee for ten years.

John worked in landscaping for many years. He started this career path with his best friend, Gary Datillo. Alongside their business, he worked at Deer Creek Golf Course for most of his life. He even started his own lawn care business on the side. John also worked as a prison guard and a transport guard.

John is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Violi and her boyfriend, Kyle Jornigan; his mother, Karen P. (Rich Richardson) LaCivita; his father and stepmother, John and Bonnie Violi; his sisters, Angela Violi-Beach and her husband, Chad and Delaney Dinsio; his niece, Ava Beach; his grandmother, Phyllis LaCivita and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James A. LaCivita; paternal grandparents, Rocco D. and Margaret H. Violi; his uncle, James M. LaCivita and his cousin, Anthony LaCivita.

John’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Cleveland Clinic and affiliates for all the care and compassion given to John during his courageous battle.

Family and friends may call on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

The family requests flowers, cards, donations and condolences may be offered at Deer Creek Golf Course, 7691 East Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

