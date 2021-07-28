John R. Shuey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Shuey 75, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born September 1, 1945 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania and was a son of James and Betty (Reed) Shuey.

He was a truck driver having worked for several trucking companies over his career until his retirement in 2011.

Mr. Shuey enjoyed mowing the lawn and visiting with his neighbors as he mowed their lawns as well. He was a devoted husband and took pride in caring for his wife.

He is survived by his wife, the former Viola Davis, whom he married August 2, 1996; three sons, Shawn Perl of Youngstown, Mark Shuey of Youngstown and Cory Shuey of Niles and his daughter, Sara (Mark) Putnam of Hubbard. He also leaves 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; his two brothers, Ron and Jim Shuey and his two sisters, Margaret “Boots” and Nancy.

Mr. Shuey was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Timothy and Paul Perl; a grandson, Dominic; two great-grandsons, Teddy and Timothy, as well as his sister, Shirley.

Per Mr. Shuey’s request there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard.

