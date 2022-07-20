HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Sorbes, III, 72, passed away Saturday morning July 16, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown surrounded by his family.

Jack was born July 29, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Virginia Sorbes and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Jack was a 1968 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He spent four years in the United States Navy having been stationed in San Diego, California, Norfolk, Virginia and San Juan Puerto Rico.

Jack worked in maintenance and security for Shepherd of the Valley in Howland, retiring this year and was formerly employed by Springwood Apartments in Austintown.

He enjoyed visiting casinos.

He leaves behind his brother, Fred Arnaut; his sister, Shirley Ifft and her husband Jerry. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Gayle Bonaquist.

There are no calling hours.

Private funeral services will be held.

Jack’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

