CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John G. Spisak, Jr., 56, died Friday afternoon, December 23, 2022, at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida.

He was born June 13, 1966 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of John G. and Loretta “Lori” Gladek Spisak, Sr.

Mr. Spisak was a building supply manager for Western Reserve, worked in Insurance and Estate Planning and most recently was a bail bondsman.

He received the ultimate gift of life with a heart transplant in 2007.

John enjoyed his Harleys and riding the trike with his wife, Paulette and gardening and camping trips.

He leaves his wife, the former Paulette M. Gendron, whom he married August 27, 2016; a son, John E. Spisak of Chesterland, Ohio; a daughter, Jenna M. Spisak of Chesterland, Ohio; a sister, Cheri Spisak-Jones and her husband, Frank, of Painesville, Ohio; a brother-in-law, John Gendron and his wife, Brenda, of Rock Hill, South Carolina; three sisters-in-law, Linda Brady and her husband, Jim, of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Juliane Workley and her husband, John, of Hudson, Ohio and Jennifer Sadler of Tampa, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sandra Bremenour and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Mary Gendron.

Family and friends may call on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Siva Kumar and Dr. Joyce Thomas at Tampa General Hospital and to Dr. John Urbancik of University Hospital for the kind and compassionate care given to John over the years.

Memorial donations may be made in John’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home, Hubbard. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.