John E. Allender, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTribuets) – John E. Allender, 47, died Monday evening, December 21, 2020 at Greenbrier Center in Boardman.

He was born January 12, 1973 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a son of Wayne and Karen Blondeaux Allender.

John was a graduate of New Wilmington High School and a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church where he was a member of the Worship Ministry and helped with the before school kids.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR and WWE Wrestling and liked taking walks and bicycling.

He leaves three aunts, Terry Grafton with whom he lived, Cherri Keith and Pat Blondeaux; an uncle, Harry Grafton and his wife, Debbie; a niece, Brandi Black and several cousins.

John was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; a brother, Eugene Allender; a sister, Betty Jo Black; uncles, Mitchell, Robin, Ray, John and Bob and an aunt, Becky Blondeaux.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

John’s final resting place will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

