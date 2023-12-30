HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. “Dennis” Senich, 72, died Tuesday afternoon December 19, 2023 at Hospice House.

He was born January 2, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of John and Betty Hricko Senich and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Senich, a graduate of Hubbard High School was of the Christian faith. He was a track inspector and foreman for Norfolk Southern Railroad for over 40 years, retiring April 30, 2011 and served as President of Local 1234, Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees.

Dennis enjoyed boating and fishing in his younger years, gardening and watching football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns.

He leaves a son, Jason Senich and his wife, Sara of Silver Spring, Maryland; two brothers, Thomas and Mark Senich both of Michigan; a sister, Jeanne Miller and her husband Jim of Washington state; two grandchildren, Cole and Daniel Senich and his former wife, Linda Senich.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Friday January 5, 2024, one hour prior to the services from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John D. “Dennis” Senich, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.