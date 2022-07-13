HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Karlovic, 70, died Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022, at his home.

He was born April 15, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of John F. and Jean A. Thomas Karlovic and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Karlovic, a 1970 graduate of Ursuline High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He was the Director of Security for the Cafaro Corporation from 1990 until 2012.

John was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union and was inducted into the Ursuline High School Athletic Hall of Fame on April 19, 2012 for his accomplishments in football.

He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and loved sports, especially football.

He leaves his wife of 48 years, the former Carol A. Campbell, whom he married July 13, 1974; two sons, Blaise E. Karlovic and his wife, Anina, of Canfield and Matt W. Karlovic and his wife, Heather, of Hubbard; a sister, Pamela Lawlor and her husband, William, of Homewood, Illinois and six grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Edward Karlovic.

Family and friends may call on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

