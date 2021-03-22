John A. Treharn, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Treharn, 91, died Friday afternoon, March 19, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

He was born April 24, 1929 in Youngstown, a son of John and Caroline Humphreys Treharn.

John worked in maintenance at the Youngstown Library for ten years and was previously a foreman at Powell Pressed Steel for over 25 years.

He joined Victory Christian Center in the early 80s and was a Deacon and was involved in bereavement counseling at the church.

He enjoyed puzzles, artwork and was most proud of his drawings.

His first wife, the former Doris Eckles, whom he married January 14, 1950, died February 12, 1989; his second wife, the former Mitzi Poma, whom he married December 8, 1989, died April 7, 2016.

He leaves two sons, John Treharn and his wife, Cindy, of Indiana and Mark Treharn and his wife, Carrie, of Girard; two daughters, Linda Noble and her husband, Paul, of Bay Village, Ohio and Cheryl Tomko and her husband, Vendy, of North Carolina; two stepdaughters, Janice Poma of Hubbard and Mary Ann Baker and her husband, Tom, of North Carolina; two brothers, Charles Treharn and his wife, Louise, of Howland and Stanford Treharn of North Carolina; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his two wives, Doris and Mitzi; a brother, Hilbert Treharn; a sister, Jennie Mae Root and two stepsons, Jim and John Poma.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

John’s final resting place will be at Belmont Park Cemetery with his first wife, Doris.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

Plant a tree in memory of John by clicking here or to send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.