CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Sudon, 73, died Wednesday morning, July 13, 2022, at Windsor House.

He was born February 11, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of John J. and Anna Toda Sudon and was a lifelong area resident.

John was a 1967 graduate of Liberty High School in Liberty, Ohio. He attended Youngstown State University and Ohio University and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture from The Ohio State University.

He was a longstanding member of the Home Builders Association of the Mahoning Valley and was their 1995 President.

John was part owner of Sudon Brothers, Inc. for over 35 years. Together with his brothers, John received numerous awards and recognition for excellence in home building and for design in the Mahoning Valley. John was also a Life Director of the Ohio Home Builders Association Inc.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Robin, who he married on June 3, 2011; his daughter, Madison Sudon; two stepsons, Kristopher (Mary) Brown and Kyle Brown; two grandchildren, Luca and Noah Brown; four brothers, Richard (Marlene), Donald (Judy), Joe (Fran) and Robert, as well as many loved nieces and nephews. John was a loving, kind person and was there for everyone.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Interment will take place at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

