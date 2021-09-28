Jody W. Odenbaugh, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jody W. Odenbaugh, 74, died Monday morning, September 27, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 21, 1947, in Sharon, a son of Harold L. and Judy P. Powell Odenbaugh.

Mr. Odenbaugh was a graduate of Liberty High School.

He was a truck driver for Indlex Aluminum, formerly Easco Aluminum.

Jody enjoyed working on old cars, carpentry work, anything old or broken he could fix and make look brand new. He especially loved his family.

He leaves his wife, the former Coral J. Samples, whom he married August 18, 1967; three daughters, Lori T. Volpone and her husband Michael of Ashtabula, Joy L. Fisher of Hubbard and Jaime S. Farrell and her husband, James of Arkansas; nine grandchildren who he loved dearly.

Jody was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and three sisters.

Family and friends may call on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. It is requested that all those in attendance please wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.

Private graveside services will be held at Hubbard Union Cemetery with Pastor Rob McFarland officiating.

