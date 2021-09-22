Jerry L. Langley, Sr., Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry L. Langley, Sr., 75, died Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021 at his home.

He was born November 14, 1945 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Russell L. and Neva G. Wingard Langley, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Langley, of the Baptist faith, served with the United States Army.

He worked in the maintenance department at Ellwood Engineering. Jerry was the president of the Hubbard Lions Club for the past 6 years.

He enjoyed working on cars, traveling and telling stories to his grandchildren.

He leaves his wife, the former Barbara A. Drenning, whom he married October 24, 1993; three sons, Jerry Langley, Jr. and his wife, Rapheal, of Brookfield, Terry Langley and his wife, Theresa, of Burghill and Michael Marcink and his wife, Janae, of San Diego, California; two daughters, Sherry (Steve Hake) Langley of St. Augustine, Florida and Carrie Marcink of St. Petersburg, Florida; three stepchildren, Michele Shaffer and her husband, Neal, of Hubbard, Amy (Michael Lynch) Cupp of Hubbard and Tammy (Gary Myers) Prem of Brookfield; three sisters, Bonnie Wayland, Robin Takash and Candy Foraker and her husband, Tom, all of Hubbard; 24 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; an infant child and three brothers, Joseph Langley, Russell Langley Jr. and Dale Langley.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

A memorial service will follow on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

