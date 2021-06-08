Jerry E. Fye, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry E. Fye, Sr., 65, died Sunday evening June 6, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 19, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Howard B. and Emma G. Trachek Fye and was a lifelong resident.

Mr. Fye, a 1974 graduate of Struthers High School was of the Lutheran faith.

He was a production supervisor for Alcoa Aluminum, retiring in 2020.

Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, coaching, cars, spending time with his family and loved his dog Jake.

He leaves his wife, the former Janice Boyles, whom he married April 10, 1976; a son Jerry (Nicole Pringle) Fye, Jr. and a daughter, Sheree (Kendall) Moore both of Coitsville.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Howard Fye Jr. and David Fye.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the funeral services on Friday, June 11 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Coitsville.

