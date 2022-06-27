HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette E. Ryser, 79, died Sunday morning, June 26, 2022.

She was born May 18, 1943 in Youngstown, a daughter of Walter H. and Virginia E. Fricker Scott and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Ryser received her Bachelor of Education degree from Youngstown College and had been a substitute teacher for the Hubbard Public School System for over 15 years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and loved going out to dinner with her friends and the Cruise Club.

She leaves her husband, Thomas P. Ryser, whom she married August 28, 1971; a son, Thomas P. Ryser, Jr. and his wife Julie of Hubbard; a daughter, Michele L. Merkel and her husband Eric of Howland; a sister, Sally Pearson of Mogadore and four grandchildren, Erica and Ian Merkel and Grace and Gillian Ryser.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Robert W. Scott.

Family and friends may call on Thursday June 30, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery.

