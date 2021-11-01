Jean Marie Stachyra, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Marie Stachyra, 76, died Thursday evening, October 28, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born November 28, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of William A. and Pauline Bartholomew Peffer and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Stachyra, a member of St. Joseph Parish.

She had worked for Isaly’s Dairy and JCPenney.

She enjoyed crafts.

Her husband, Stanley Stachyra, whom she married November 17, 1973, died August 3, 2010.

She leaves her brother, William A. Peffer Jr. of Oxford, North Carolina; two nephews, William A. and Sean M. and a niece, Sherrie Ann.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

