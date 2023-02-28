HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice M. Maynard, 81, died Monday afternoon February 27, 2023 at home.

She was born December 27, 1941 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Sylvester and Edyth Koncar Gracenin.

Mrs. Maynard, of the Orthodox faith, was a graduate of Sharon High School. She volunteered at Hubbard School District and was a Football mom.

Her husband, Bobby Joe Maynard, whom she married October 1, 1966, died July 18, 2017.

She leaves a son, Michael S. (LuAnn) Maynard of Akron; a daughter, Melanie M. Phelan of Hubbard; a sister, Elaine (Joe) Timulak of Grove City, PA; two grandchildren, Matthew and Megan Spain.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call on Friday March 3, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage, PA.

