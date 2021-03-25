Janet Marie Thompson (Fisher), Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie Thompson (Fisher), age 60, died peacefully in her home in Hubbard, Ohio, on March 20, 2021, surrounded by her family after a swift battle with cancer.

She was born August 13, 1960 in Cleveland, Ohio.

A graduate of Ravenna High School and Maplewood JVS.

Janet was of the Baptist faith and retired as a cook from Bob Evans.

She had a passion for cooking and baking, enjoyed crocheting and spoiling kids.

Janet was very active with the National Guard Army Wives Family Military Support Group.

Her husband, Phillip Glen Thompson Sr., whom she married March 18, 1978, died October 26, 2015.

She was the daughter of Lillie Cheatwood and the late James Nelson.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Andy (Darlene) Fisher, Joe Fisher, Tina (Rich) Kelly, Judy (Greg) Fisher and Late brother Anthony Nelson. Her sons Phillip (Dawn) Thompson Jr. and James Matthew (Lisa) Thompson. Her grandkids Jocelynne Laleah Thompson and William Glenn Thompson. Along with her Best friend and caretaker, April Weiser. As well as dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family has chosen not to hold services due to the pandemic, instead will be hosting a gathering of friends and family at her mother’s home.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

