HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Whiteman, 93, died Thursday afternoon February 23, 2023 at home.

She was born May 14, 1929 in Bluefield, West Virginia, a daughter of Oscar and Lea DeCraene Rodgers.

Mrs. Whiteman was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, and a member of The Ladies VFW Auxiliary of Hubbard.

She was an admissions clerk for Northside Medical Center, she was also employed at Naples Florida Community Hospital, Anderson Indiana Community Hospital, Harvel/US Can and Pete Ashby Appliance Services.

She enjoyed doing ceramics, oil painting, crocheting and baking and sharing her crafts and baked goods with her friends and family. Janet especially loved being with her family.

Her husband Donald E. Whiteman, whom she married August 5, 1978, died November 19, 2021.

She leaves two sons, John J. (Carol) Ashby and Gary (Monika) Whiteman; three daughters Linda Knupp, Janet Cunningham and Caroline (Paul) Flick.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald; a son Robert Ashby; a son in law, Bruce Knupp and her children’s father Edson James “Pete” Ashby.

A Special Poem written by Jan:

If family and friends are out there,

Well I have one last thing to say,

I loved you also very much

I had really hoped to stay

But since I know that cannot be

Please live your life to the fullest

In memory of me ~

My sense of direction was always bad

But don’t despair, I’ll find my way

They say you need only follow the light

So I’ll do my best with all my might

I had a most terrific life

Twas you who made it so

And so I won’t make a fuss

I’ll just GO! Jan

There are no calling hours, private graveside memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Slemons and his staff and also to Southern Care Hospice for the wonderful care extended to Janet while in their care.

Memorial donations may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 970 Windham Court Suite 9, Boardman, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

