HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane M. Daff, 82, died Saturday morning, May 7, 2022, at her home.

She was born October 27, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ralph and Margaret Bowie Slayton and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Daff, a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a homemaker and a member of Central Christian Church.

Jane was a member of the Red Hat Society and loved cooking, baking and quilting.

Her husband, Russel “Russ” Daff, whom she married August 30, 1958, died December 29, 2019.

She leaves three sons, Russel Q. Daff of Carnegie, Pennsylvania, Thomas M. Daff of Brookfield and Gary L. Daff of Hubbard; eight grandchildren, four of which she adopted and raised as her own children, Desirae (David) Gallaugher, Melissa (Miles) Williams, Justin (Kristen Hernandez) Daff-Gardner and Kalla (Jason) Sykes and 12 great-grandchildren.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russ and her daughter, Kristi L. Gardner.

Family and friends may call on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Bob Hitchcock officiating.

Jane’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jane, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.