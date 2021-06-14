James T. Prezioso, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. Prezioso lost his battle with melanoma on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Jim was a friendly man with a good soul and sense of humor. He was always willing to help without being asked.

While working at a store in East Cleveland, Jim met the love of his life, Diane (Bishop), whom he married and was lucky to spend the next 48 happy years with. They lived in Hubbard where Diane taught second grade. Upon retirement, “Jim and Di” would often travel to places like Aruba, North Carolina and would also visit Keuka Lake every summer.

Jim was blessed with three grandchildren, Vinnie, Violet and Anthony “Nino”. Keuka Lake is special to the family and a place where his son, Mathew “Mat” and the grandchildren remember growing up and learning to waterski at young ages. Mat fondly remembers the time his dad nearly drowned him on his first skiing attempt! Going to the lake will be a tradition that continues well into the future but Jim will be missed behind the wheel of the boat.

Jim was fortunate in that he knew his son and grandchildren well. Each of them have memories and personal relationships with him that they will carry with them forever. Jim is also survived by his sister, Joan Prezioso and brother in-law and sister, Garry and Diane Saccone.

After graduating from Riverside High School in 1965 he joined the Air Force and served from 1965-1969. He was stationed in Bitburg, Germany but also traveled across Europe, including Holland, Austria, Luxembourg and France.

Jim made his living as an independent businessman owning several Convenient Food Mart stores in Niles, Ohio with his lifelong friend, John Ameen, who was like a brother until the conclusion of Jimmy’s 74 short years. He also sold real estate for Altobelli in Niles. As a business owner, it would not be out of the question to get “free coffee for life” in exchange for some computer work, or some extra pavement on the parking lot. His son Mathew learned life lessons as he worked at the small grocery store as a boy. Jim would always say that the child labor laws didn’t apply if they were your own children, which was never confirmed but the City of Niles PD seemed to go along with it. Jim’s work ethic greatly influenced Mathew in his current career as a school principal.

Jim will be greatly missed by all. Jim would rest knowing that the people that love him will always have great memories of him. The Prezioso family asks that you take time to remember Jim for who he was, an energetic person who showed his love with his actions and a man who got the most out of life.

Calling hours will be Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. followed by a service at 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard.

