GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Robert Russell, 56, formerly of Hubbard, died Friday morning September 1, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born August 23, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of Lawrence R. and Sandra K. Bailey Russell and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Russell, a 1986 graduate of Hubbard High School, served with the United States Navy and spent his career as a welder.

James was a member of the Hubbard Conservation Club, enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting, working on cars and was a jack of all trades.

He leaves his wife, the former Tammy Skidmore, whom he married February 6, 2015; his mother, Sandra K. Russell of Hubbard; a son, Joe M. Cornell and his wife Shannon of Liberty; two daughters, Shalyn N. Kay and her husband Justin of Girard and Brooke R. Collins and her husband Ryan of McDonald; two stepsons, Devin Marsh and Jordan Marsh both of Freedom, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren and nine step grandchildren. He also leaves his first wife, Amy Hayda.

James was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence and his best friend Wayne D. Scott.

Family and friends may call on Thursday September 7, 2023 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

There are no funeral services.

