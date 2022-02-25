HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Carsone Sr., 86, died Friday morning February 25, 2022 at Austinwoods.

He was born March 4, 1935 at home in Hubbard, a son of Frank and Mary Addesso Carsone and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Carsone, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, owned and operated Mark IV Homes and N & J Excavating from 1969 until 2012 and then co-owned with his son the Downtown Coffee Café from 2006 until 2017.

Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus Hubbard Council 2072, the Hubbard Lions Club where he also served as Past President, the Home Builders Association, the IHF of Girard and the Marconi Club in Hubbard. He was also a member of the Hubbard Gridiron Club and was the Hubbard Midget League Football Commissioner.

Jim loved to golf, play Bocce, gamble and was a diehard YSU fan. He loved his family and especially his grandkids.

His wife, the former Geraldine “Gerry” Monaco, whom he married July 2, 1962, died November 23, 1992.

He leaves a son, James R. Carsone Jr. of North Lima; a daughter, Denise M. Masters and her husband John of Hubbard; a sister, Gloria Hill of Hubbard; two grandchildren, Lauren (Dante) DiLorenzo and Johnny (Jessica) Masters and four great grandchildren, JJ and Julianna Masters and Leia and Veda DiLorenzo.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Gerry; three brothers, Nicholas, Paul and Frank “Tacky” Carsone and three sisters, Philomena Rosile, Marie Rosile and Josephine Vukovich.

Family and friends may call on Thursday March 3, 2022 from 3:30 – 5:45 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Jim’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

