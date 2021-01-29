James P. Antenucci, Sr.,Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James P. Antenucci, Sr., 87, died Monday morning January 25, 2021 at Omni Manor.

He was born March 13, 1933 in Youngstown, a son of John and Angela Dominic Antenucci.

Mr. Antenucci served with the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 2072.

Jim started off as a plumber and then along with his wife Carol, they opened Antenucci’s Restaurant in Hubbard, which he operated for 36 years.

His wife, the former Carol Onesti, whom he married July 17, 1955, died March 7, 1985.

He leaves a son, James P. Antenucci Jr. and his wife Cindy of Hubbard; a daughter, Susan Patrick and her husband Edward of Hubbard; two grandchildren, Michael Antenucci and Jessica (Eric) Rodgers and three great granddaughters, Ava, Bella and Olivia.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Carol; two brothers, infant Paul and John “Newty” Antenucci and a sister Rosemary Tranick.

Jim’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Omni Manor for the exceptional care he received including all nurses, aides and the front office for the care, understanding and compassion shown to Jim and his family during these very trying times. An extra thank you to social services window visit coordinator Julie Vilano and lastly to Hospice of the Valley for their devoted care and compassion.

The family suggests memorial donations be made in Jim’s name to the St. Patrick Church Fire Fund, 225 N. Main St., Hubbard, OH 44425 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, OH 44512.

Private services were held.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home

