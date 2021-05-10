James N. Winwood, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James N. Winwood, 73, died peacefully Sunday afternoon May 9, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born July 3, 1947 in Sharon, a son of George R. and Ruth Nicholas Winwood.

Mr. Winwood, a 1965 graduate of Brookfield High School.

He served with the United States Army during Vietnam.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

James enjoyed breakfast with his old neighbors and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He leaves his wife, the former Bridget A. Shea, whom he married November 18, 1977; four daughters, Holly Baggiossi and her husband Bryon of Hubbard, Jennifer Curry and her husband Waylen of Middletown, Delaware, Mary (Brandt Huffman) Winwood of Hubbard and Maggie (David Hamrock) Winwood of Liberty; a stepdaughter, Colleen Klein of Boardman; four grandchildren, Gabriel, Madelyn, Josie and Bridget and three nephews and one niece.

James was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Georgia Ashby.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center at 11:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, it is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

