James K. Smith, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, August 19, 2021, James Kenneth Smith, a wonderful husband and father, passed away at the age of 78.

Also affectionately known as Jim, Jimmy or Smitty, he was born on October 7, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Charles McConnell and Myrtle Joy Smith. He was the youngest of four children living on a farm in Hubbard, Ohio. His childhood and high school years were memorable with great friends, sports, cars and working at the A&P.

He graduated in 1960 from Hubbard High School, then joined the United States Navy and served a 4-year tour on the U.S.S. Independence as a First-Class Petty Officer during the end of the Korean Conflict and the beginning of the Vietnam War. While serving, he trained to be a Certified Electrician, which he then applied to his career at United Telephone Systems of Warren as a cable splicer for 38 years and retired.

He met Carol, the love of his life, at Don’s Diner in Hubbard and married her three months later. They were married for 54 years. He lived a simple and Godly life as a husband and father who did everything to provide for his wife and daughters. He was dedicated and devoted to his family and simply was the best husband and father anyone could ever hope to have in a lifetime.

He was known to say that when life gets rough, stop take a breath and look at all the nature and beauty that God has made. He was a happy-go-lucky guy and enjoyed making people smile and laugh, even if the jokes were corny! He enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, woodworking and carving. Puttering around was his favorite thing to do. He was a fix-it man. He could fix anything, build anything and would help anyone, anytime or anyplace.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Charles Smith and his two sisters, Joy Ann Wilson and Gladys Pauline ODea.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Sue Smith of Hubbard; his two daughters, Melanie Elysha Smith of Logan, Ohio and Suzanne Carol Smith of Columbus, Ohio; his grandchildren, Gregory (Taylor) James Johnson, Matthew Christian Johnson, Jasmine Renee Newman, Jessica Sue Newman and Jacqueline Marie Newman; his great-grandchildren, Averie Kay Johnson, Wesley James-Douglas Johnson, Christian Alexander Johnson, Bentley Ray Newman, Angel Caroline Dawn Clifford, Elizabeth Ann Marie Hagi and Jesse Matthew Hagi.

The family would like to thank St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Progressive Cardiac Care Unit and their Cardiac Medical Intensive Care for your dedication and devotion. Also, thank you to the Cleveland Clinic Cardiac ICU for your care and comfort in his last days.

We will be having a Gathering to Celebrate Jim Smith’s Life at First Baptist Church of Hubbard, 59 Orchard Avenue, Hubbard, Ohio on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Come and share your stories about a great man.

