James J. McCurdy, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” McCurdy passed to the next life at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the age of 78.

Jim was born on October 25, 1942, a child of Jessie (Vitullo) and Fiorie DeBacco.

He was a parishioner at St. Rose Parish in Girard and had a strong faith in God throughout his life.

Jim spent his formative years on the east side of Youngstown in the Rose Street, Forest and Garland Avenue neighborhoods, graduating from East High School in 1962.

He worked as an orderly at North Side Hospital and then was employed by Federal Wholesale in Hubbard, Ohio until his retirement. He made many longtime friends at Federal. He was a member of Teamsters Local #377.

Jim was always a gentleman. He was kind, unassuming and compassionate, a great friend and family man. He loved to fish. Jim also enjoyed his Sunday dinners spent with the Balestrino family and friends.

He was the big brother and mentor to his many younger cousins. One of them recalled that before Jim married, he was often at his house babysitting, playing catch and hitting flies to the kids or just hanging out. “He especially liked being there when we were having stuffed peppers. I remember thinking, wow, I could be like him when I grow up.” Family was a priority to Jim and he always enjoyed pitching in to help anyone in his large, extended family.

Jim leaves his daughter, Sara Kostelac and her husband, John; his grandsons Jack and Owen, all of Dublin; his sisters, Linda (Jack) Gabrieli and Nancy DeBacco; his niece, Gina (Jeff) Hammerton and great-niece Mia and great-nephew Gabe. He also leaves his friend and former wife, Phyllis (Testa) McCurdy and a host of family and friends.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Josephine and Carmen Leone.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, OH 44420 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Concelebrants for the Mass will be Father Joseph Ruggieri and Father Joe Zamary, a personal friend of Jim’s family. A mercy luncheon will follow in the church hall.

Sara and family would like to thank Liberty Arms Assisted Living for the professional care and compassion shown to Jim.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard, Ohio. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

