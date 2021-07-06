James E. Haywood, Sr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Haywood, Sr. of Niles passed away in his home on July 5, 2021 at the age of 67.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Albert and Genevieve Haywood on October 12, 1953.

He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan so he made sure to make everyone aware that being born in Cleveland wasn’t his choice.

He attended Ursuline High School and graduated in 1971.

He loved The Steelers, arguing about the Steelers and Browns, cooking, canning, gardening and in his younger years, enjoyed golfing as well.

He retired from Taylor Coil Processing in 2018.

James is survived by his son, James Haywood, Jr. (Kimberly) of Niles; daughters, Heather Baritell (Matt) of Brookfield, and Kari Lape (Rick Sr.), of Hubbard; nine grandchildren, Kayla, Albert, Benjamin, James III, Callen and Samuel Haywood and Rick Jr., Ryan and Kora Lape; Nephews, Brian and Jason Haywood and Niece, Amy Kegel, all of California; close cousin, Jeanne Ward (Tom) of Sharon and ex-wife, Andrea Guyton, of Brookfield, whom he remained close friends with.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Genevieve Haywood and his brother, Kenneth Haywood, whom he lost last month.

His family is comforted knowing that he has been reunited with his parents, his brother and his dogs.

Family and friends may call on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home, 709 N. Main St., Hubbard, OH. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Michael Medvec officiating.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James E. Haywood Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.