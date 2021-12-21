GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Dennis Priester, of Girard, Ohio, born May 28, 1951, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

He is survived by his daughter Cheryl Bonney, son John Priester, daughter Ruth Young, daughter Becky Kerns, stepdaughter Suzy Haslett, stepson Daniel Saydera, sister Mary Sue Castillo, brother Donald Priester, stepbrother Melvin Currie, as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother, David Priester.

James attended the Bethel Assemblies of God in Austintown.

He is a former officer of The Salvation Army.

Services for Mr. Priester will be held at a later future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to, The Salvation Army online at: https://give.salvationarmyusa.org

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.