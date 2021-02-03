Jack L. Morgan, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack L. Morgan, 89, died Monday, February 1, 2021 at his home. He was born August 7, 1931 in Wilbur, PA a son of John G. and Tessie Wise Morgan.

Mr. Morgan served with the United States Navy and was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Vienna.

Jack was a coupler operator for LTV Steel, formerly Youngstown Sheet and Tube for over 25 years retiring in 1991.

He enjoyed feeding the birds, camping and fishing in his younger days.

His wife, the former Margaret Pernick, whom he married February 20, 1954, died December 2, 2017.

Jack leaves a son, John Stephen Morgan and his wife, Patricia, of Hubbard; two daughters, Karen L. Whiteford and her husband, Tom, and Terri A. Hensperger and her husband, Ed, both of Hubbard; two brothers, William Morgan of West Chester, Ohio and Albert Morgan of Sunbury, Ohio; a sister, Donna Jean McCurdy of Liberty; two grandchildren, Chrissy Mattessich and Michael Whiteford and a great-grandson, Nicholas Mattessich.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret; a brother, Robert Morgan and a sister, Maryann Grist.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church with the Very Rev. Frank L. Zanni officiating.

Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jack L. Morgan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.