VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack F. Ralston, 80, died Sunday morning December 11, 2022 at his home.

He was born May 9, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Jack and Gertrude Voltz Ralston.

Mr. Ralston, a 1961 graduate of The Rayen High School was a member of the former St. Vincent DePaul Church in Vienna.

He worked for the Youngstown Vindicator for over 40 years before retiring in 2006 as the district manager. Jack golfed on the Youngstown Vindicator Golf League, bowled on the Youngstown Vindicator Bowling League and had also served as President for both leagues. He enjoyed woodworking as a hobby.

He leaves his wife, the former Patricia J. Kusmirek, whom he married November 19, 1966; two sons, Jeff Ralston and his wife Peggy of Evansville, Indiana and Nick Ralston and his wife Angela of Vienna; a daughter, Kelly Simmons and her husband Christopher of Girard; a brother, Harry Ralston of Rio Vista, California; a sister, Dorothy Stanzak and her husband Stan of Poughkeepsie, New York; a brother-in-law, John DePinto; nine grandchildren, two great- grandchildren and one great-grandchild due in January.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Donna Arthur and May Katschke and a sister-in-law, Michele DePinto.

Family and friends may call on Friday December 16, 2022 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

